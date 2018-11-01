Tom Dudley named 2018 Joe Dey Award recipient

The U.S. Golf Association has named Tom Dudley of Jacksonville, Fla., as the recipient of its 2019 Joe Dey Award.

The USGA has presented the Joe Dey Award annually since 1996 in recognition of an individual’s meritorious service to the game as a volunteer. It is named for Joseph C. Dey Jr., who served as the USGA’s executive director from 1934 to 1969, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1975.

Dudley, a native of Columbus, Ga., and past president of the Florida State Golf Association, has volunteered in more than 100 USGA championships as a rules official over the past 30 years, including 26 U.S. Opens. He has worked more than 300 FSGA championships and qualifiers in addition to his tenure as the organization’s president from 2008-09.

“Tom’s selfless commitment to golf and the timeless values of sportsmanship are the embodiment of what the Joe Dey Award stands for,” said Mike Davis, USGA CEO. “He has been a longstanding friend of golfers everywhere, and we are proud to recognize his countless hours of service and the many ways in which he has given back to the golf community through his passion for the game.”

Said Dudley: “I have been honored to meet so many incredible people – like Joe Dey, P.J. Boatwright and others – and it is the camaraderie in golf that I’ve loved the most. The game has given me the great opportunity to visit some of the most incredible places in the country. It has taught me that golf is a game of integrity and honesty and playing by the rules can show a person’s true character, as It is the only game where you call penalties on yourself. By knowing the rules and ensuring that the game is played by the rules has played an important role in my love for the game.”

Dudley will receive the Joe Dey Award at the USGA’s Annual Meeting and Service Awards Dinner in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2019.

– Information from the USGA was used in this report