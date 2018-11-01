Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson highlight QBE Shootout teams

Twelve of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will head to Naples, Fla., for next month’s QBE Shootout.

The 54-hole team event, which is hosted by Greg Norman and features 12 two-person teams competing for a $3.4 million purse, is scheduled for Dec. 7-9 at Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort.

The format is scramble for Round 1, modified alternate shot for Round 2 and four-ball for the final round.

Here are the teams:

Sean O’Hair/Steve Stricker

Tony Finau/Lexi Thompson

Kevin Chappell/Kevin Kisner

Billy Horschel/Brandt Snedeker

Harold Varner III/Bubba Watson

Bryson DeChambeau/Kevin Na

Patton Kizzire/Davis Love III

Pat Perez/Kyle Stanley

Emiliano Grillo/Graeme McDowell

Charley Hoffman/Gary Woodland

Charles Howell III/Luke List

Luke Donald/Andrew Landry