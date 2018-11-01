Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson highlight QBE Shootout teams

Twelve of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will head to Naples, Fla., for next month’s QBE Shootout.

The 54-hole team event, which is hosted by Greg Norman and features 12 two-person teams competing for a $3.4 million purse, is scheduled for Dec. 7-9 at Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort.

The format is scramble for Round 1, modified alternate shot for Round 2 and four-ball for the final round.

Here are the teams:

Sean O’Hair/Steve Stricker
Tony Finau/Lexi Thompson
Kevin Chappell/Kevin Kisner
Billy Horschel/Brandt Snedeker
Harold Varner III/Bubba Watson
Bryson DeChambeau/Kevin Na
Patton Kizzire/Davis Love III
Pat Perez/Kyle Stanley
Emiliano Grillo/Graeme McDowell
Charley Hoffman/Gary Woodland
Charles Howell III/Luke List
Luke Donald/Andrew Landry

