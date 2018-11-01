Gear: Tour Edge Exotics EXS driver

Price: $299.99 with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 2G shaft

Specs: 8-1-1 titanium body with TSP 910 titanium face, carbon-fiber crown, adjustable sole weights and adjustable hosel

Available: Nov. 1

The Goal

With its newest driver, Tour Edge aims to pack as many performance-enhancing features into one package as possible while keeping the price within reach of most golfers.

The Scoop

Tour Edge’s Exotics family showcases the company’s most advanced technologies and features. In many cases, Exotics are the company’s most expensive products, but the new EXS driver bucks that trend.

The 460cc Exotics EXS driver was designed in a more aerodynamic shape with a carbon-fiber crown and toe. This creates significant discretionary weight and helps shift more of the overall weight down, which lowers the center of gravity.

The titanium body is attached to a TSP 910 Beta titanium face that is thinner than any other Exotics driver, so it not only can flex more efficiently at impact to boost ball speed, it’s lighter. The curvature of the face, both from heel to toe and from sole to crown, also was updated to promote straighter ball flights on mis-hit drives.

By saving weight in the crown and toe with the carbon fiber, and in the face, Tour Edge was able to design the Exotics EXS with adjustable 3- and 9-gram weights in the sole. When the 9-gram is in the back position, the Exotics EXS creates more backspin with a higher launch angle and is more forgiving. Putting the 9-gram weight in the heel and the 3-gram weight in the back gives the Exotics EXS a draw bias, decreases spin and promotes a more piercing ball flight.

The 16-position adjustable hosel allows golfers and fitters to increase or decrease the EXS driver’s loft by as many as 2 degrees, so the 9.5-degree model can be de-lofted to as few as 7.5 degrees or boosted to as many as 11.5 degrees.

While Tour Edge added all these features, the company consciously kept the price down, offering the Exotics EXS driver for $299.99 with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue shaft. For that reason, company representatives believe this could be the best performing and most impactful Tour Edge driver ever.