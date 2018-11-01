Trump Doonbeg golf resort in Ireland planning $45 million expansion

The Trump family has drafted plans for a 45-million dollar expansion at its Trump Doonbeg golf resort on Ireland’s west coast.

TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd is looking to add a ballroom, restaurant and 53 homes at the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Doonbeg, according to a Bloomberg report.

TIGL, which controls the operation for the Trump family, estimates the expansion will cost 40 million euros, or roughly $45.6 million dollars. The timetable is currently between three and four years.

The Trump organization purchased the club in 2014. The hotel is one of 16 Trump International properties and brings in 45,000 guests annually, more than 50 percent of which are from North America, according to the Irish Times.