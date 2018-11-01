VIDEO: Tommy Fleetwood proves himself better in the sand than Justin Rose

The European Tour social-media team is really making a habit out of producing stellar content from the Turkish Airlines Open.

Last year, Englishmen Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Matthew Southgate teamed up to break a world record for fastest golf hole. (Tyrrell, no tantrums!)

This year, two more Englishmen got in on the viral fun. Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood squared off in a three-hole, closest-to-the-pin beach golf competition.

Fleetwood won, proving himself better in the sand than Rose, but the real winner was the European Tour, which continues to come up with some cool social ideas.

Now, if only they could bring back Billy!