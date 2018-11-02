Bryson DeChambeau says he's going to putt with the pin in starting in 2019

The modernized rules of golf include a change that players will no longer be penalized if balls played from the green hit the pin.

So players can now technically leave the flagstick in on putts, and it figures Bryson DeChambeau is the first PGA Tour player to talk about using this as an advantage.

DeChambeau told Golf.com that he’s ‘absolutely’ going to leave the pin in for putts once the new rules are implemented in 2019. DeChambeau went on to say that it wouldn’t be an advantage at the U.S. Open because U.S. Open pins are thicker than your average Tour flagstick. He’s already given this a lot of thought and said that the actual materials have dictated whether or not he’d leave the pin in on short shots from around the green in the past. He explained this in typical DeChambeau-speak.

“It depends on the COR, the coefficient of restitution of the flagstick,” DeChambeau said. “In U.S. Opens, I’ll take it out and every other Tour event, when it’s fiberglass, I’ll leave it in and bounce that ball against the flagstick if I need to.”

DeChambeau is an analytical player to say the least, and he challenged conventional thought right out of the gates by playing with single-length irons on Tour.

He also has serious game and racked up four PGA Tour wins in his first two seasons, including two FedEx Cup Playoff victories last fall to secure a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

DeChambeau also made headlines last season when the USGA and R&A ruled that his on-course use of a compass was a violation.

There was also the viral video of his practice range meltdown at the British Open, a controversial post-round snub of a playing partner and plenty of talk about brain waves, robotic ping-pong teaching tools and other topics that don’t normally come up in golf press conferences.

He’s a fascinating character because he can back up all the quirkiness with a seriously strong resume, and the new putting strategy is just another reason to keep your eyes on DeChambeau next year.