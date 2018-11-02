Peter Uihlein maintains the lead in Round 2 of Shriners Open

Here is a recap of the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Only a handful of players hadn’t completed Round 2 when play was suspended Friday night due to darkness.

LEADING: Peter Uihlein shot 5-under 66 Friday to maintain his lead in Round 2 and get to 13 under through 36 holes. Uihlein started 1 over with a bogey at the par-4 second hole but rebounded with six birdies the rest of the way, including five over his last seven holes to close with a 31 on the back nine.

Uihlein, the 2010 U.S. Amateur champion, had four-top 10 finishes during his first full season on Tour in 2017-18. The 29-year-old Oklahoma State product won once on the Web.com Tour in 2017 and is looking for his first career PGA Tour victory.

CHASING: Robert Streb and Whee Kim are two shots back and T-2 at 11 under. Kim lost a playoff to Patrick Cantlay at this event last year and is right back in the mix after a 6-under 65 Friday. Streb carded a bogey-free 66.

Abraham Ancer, Harold Varner III and Bryson DeChambeau are three shots off the lead and T-4 at 10 under. Recent Safeway Open winner Kevin Tway is solo seventh at 9 under while Jordan Spieth and Cameron Champ are T-8 at 8 under. Spieth is looking to bounce back from a winless 2017-18 campaign and has looked better with the putter so far during his first start of the season in Las Vegas. Champ, meanwhile, just won the Sanderson Farms Championship in his second start as a full-time Tour member.

SHORT SHOTS: Rickie Fowler shot 4-under 67 and is six shots off the lead at 7 under … Jose de Jesus Rodriguez is 8 under and T-8 through 16 holes in Round 2. The 37-year-old journeyman has extensive experience on the Web.com Tour, Mackenzie Tour and PGA Tour Lationamerica and is making his 11th career PGA Tour start … Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is seven shots back and T-16 at 7 under …

