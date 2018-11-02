UMKC golfer Sam Humphreys finishes chemotherapy treatment

Two months ago, Golfweek profiled University of Missouri-Kansas City redshirt senior Sam Humphreys in his fight against testicular cancer.

The 23-year-old was diagnosed over the summer and a CAT scan later revealed that the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes. He was scheduled for chemotherapy treatment and doctors told him he wouldn’t be able to practice until the middle of November.

Humphreys was back working on his short game the first week of September, and Friday he delivered the good news that he’s finished with chemotherapy at the Peggy & Charles Stephenson Oklahoma Cancer Center.

Humphreys expects to finish his college career when he returns to campus in January.