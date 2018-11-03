A Ryder Cup opening ceremony at Rome's Colosseum? It could happen

Frankly the Ryder Cup opening ceremony tends to be a dragged out affair, a spectacle only really worth it (kind of) to wait out to learn the pairings for the opening session.

We might be singing a different tune, though, in 2022.

The next Ryder Cup in Europe will take place in Rome, Italy, and that brings the dream option of hosting the opening ceremony in the famed Colosseum.

Well, that awesome possibility could very well happen.

Keith Pelley, the European Tour chief executive, spoke with a group of reporters Saturday and iterated that the Colosseum opening ceremony dream is moving along.

“We have had discussions about the opening ceremony being held in the Colosseum,” Pelley said, per Golf Digest. “Serious conversations with Italian decision makers and officials. It’s going to be spectacular.”

Yes, such an opening ceremony would be spectacular.

Of course, we are still four years away from this Ryder Cup and the Colosseum idea is a discussion, not a reality, at the moment. Heck, remember that just last year Rome was in danger of losing the 2022 Ryder Cup due to funding issues.

So there’s still a long way to go and there are issues. The possibilities, though, are grand.