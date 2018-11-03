Bryson DeChambeau tied for Shriners Open lead entering final round

Here’s a recap of the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

LEADING: Bryson DeChambeau shot 6-under 65 to move into a tie for the lead alongside Peter Uihlein at 16 under entering the final round. DeChambeau has a chance to win his third tournament in the last three months after he took home back-to-back victories in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. That would make it five career wins for the 25-year-old, who is on some kind of tear right now.

Uihlein shot 3-under 68 and has a shot at the wire-to-wire victory on Sunday, which would be his first win of any variety on the PGA Tour.

CHASING: Lucas Glover matched his career low with a 10-under 61 to move into solo second. The 2009 U.S. Open champion hasn’t won on Tour since the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship and has a chance to pull off a special comeback in Las Vegas.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay shot 8-under 63 to move up the leaderboard and is very much in contention at 14 under, two shots off the lead. He’s T-4 with Robert Streb while rookie Cameron Champ, who won last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship, is solo sixth at 13 under.

SHORT SHOTS: Jordan Spieth regressed a bit with the putter and sits T-27 after an even-par 71 … Rickie Fowler is just ahead of Spieth and inside the top 20 at 9 under for the week … Si Woo Kim shot 2-under 69 with a quintuple-bogey on the card. Kim made five consecutive birdies to start his round and posted a nine at the par-4 sixth.

UP NEXT: The final round will be aired by Golf Channel from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.