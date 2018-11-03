Former NCAA champ DQ'd from LPGA Q-Series after hitting ball moved from OB

Doris Chen, the 2014 NCAA champion, was disqualified from the LPGA’s new Q-Series after hitting a golf ball that had been moved from out of bounds.

The LPGA rules committee told Golfweek that Chen, a former USC standout and USGA champion, hit a drive down the left side of No. 17 at Pinehurst No. 7 in the seventh round of Q-Series that came to rest out of bounds. An outside agency moved her ball back in bounds. When Chen and her caddie were made aware that her ball had been moved, the player elected to play the ball, which was the wrong ball by definition, from its altered lie. Because Chen did not correct her error before teeing off on the next hole, she was disqualified under Rule 15-3b.

Yuh-Guey, Chen’s mother, was the person who picked up the ball, two sources told Golfweek. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Chen, 25, made only $643 on the Symetra Tour in 12 starts this year. The 2010 U.S. Girls’ Junior champion joined the professional ranks with a stout resume but is currently 1,280th in the Rolex Rankings.

When asked if any further action would be taken against Chen, an LPGA official said such matters are kept between the player and tour.

Chen advanced to the Q-Series after finishing T-24 at Stage II in Venice, Fla.

A phone call to Chen was not immediately returned.