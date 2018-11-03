Si Woo Kim had an insane start in Round 3 of Shriners Open

Si Woo Kim came out guns blazing Saturday to start the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The 23-year-old began with five straight birdies to get to solo second and just one shot back of leader Peter Uihlein. He hadn’t even played TPC Summerlin’s lone par-5 on the front nine at that point. That’s a borderline #59Watch through five holes.

It all came crashing down in spectacular fashion at the par-4 sixth, where Kim gave every single birdie back with a quintuple-bogey 9. He fell from solo second to T-36 and back to even par on the round all in the span of about 15 minutes. On a hole with no water hazards.

Kim lost his first tee shot and appeared to run into more trouble around the green, where he took three more shots to get it to the putting surface from just 86 feet away according to shot tracker.

The 2017 Players champion followed it up with a par at No. 7 and we’re now seriously intrigued to see if Kim can shoot something in the 60s with a quintuple bogey on the card.