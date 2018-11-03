Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

PGA Tour

Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 Shriners Open, Round 3

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open continues Saturday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Here are the pairings, tee times and TV info for the third round:

Round 3 Pairings, Tee Times – Saturday

(All times Eastern)

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 12:03 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
  • 12:14 p.m.: Sam Ryder, Patrick Rodgers, Joaquin Niemann
  • 12:25 p.m.: Graeme McDowell, Vaughn Taylor, Kevin Streelman
  • 12:36 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Ryan Palmer, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
  • 12:47 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Chesson Hadley, Si Woo Kim
  • 12:58 p.m.: Harris English, D.J. Trahan, Brandon Harkins
  • 1:09 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Seth Reeves
  • 1:20 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 1:31 p.m.: Martin Laird, Hudson Swafford, Richy Werenski
  • 1:42 p.m.: Danny Lee, Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk
  • 1:53 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, Jordan Spieth
  • 2:04 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Harold Varner III, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 2:15 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Robert Streb, Whee Kim

OFF TEE NO. 10

  • 12:03 p.m.: Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, George Cunningham
  • 12:14 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Davis Love III, Scott Piercy
  • 12:25 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Anders Albertson, Roberto Castro
  • 12:36 p.m.: James Hahn, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore
  • 12:47 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Bud Cauley, Kramer Hickok
  • 12:58 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Chris Stroud, Wes Roach
  • 1:09 p.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Roberto Diaz, Cameron Davis
  • 1:20 p.m.: Matt Jones, Nick Taylor, Kelly Kraft
  • 1:31 p.m.: Ryan Blaum, Wyndham Clark, John Senden
  • 1:42 p.m.: Dominic Bozzelli, Alex Prugh, Aaron Wise
  • 1:53 p.m.: Brian Gay, Satoshi Kodaira, Rod Pampling
  • 2:04 p.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Kyle Jones

TV schedule

(All times Eastern)

Saturday: Golf Channel (4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.)

