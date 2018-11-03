Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 Shriners Open, Round 3

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open continues Saturday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
Here are the pairings, tee times and TV info for the third round:
Round 3 Pairings, Tee Times – Saturday
(All times Eastern)
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 12:03 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
- 12:14 p.m.: Sam Ryder, Patrick Rodgers, Joaquin Niemann
- 12:25 p.m.: Graeme McDowell, Vaughn Taylor, Kevin Streelman
- 12:36 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Ryan Palmer, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
- 12:47 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Chesson Hadley, Si Woo Kim
- 12:58 p.m.: Harris English, D.J. Trahan, Brandon Harkins
- 1:09 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Seth Reeves
- 1:20 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:31 p.m.: Martin Laird, Hudson Swafford, Richy Werenski
- 1:42 p.m.: Danny Lee, Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk
- 1:53 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, Jordan Spieth
- 2:04 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Harold Varner III, Bryson DeChambeau
- 2:15 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Robert Streb, Whee Kim
OFF TEE NO. 10
- 12:03 p.m.: Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, George Cunningham
- 12:14 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Davis Love III, Scott Piercy
- 12:25 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Anders Albertson, Roberto Castro
- 12:36 p.m.: James Hahn, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore
- 12:47 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Bud Cauley, Kramer Hickok
- 12:58 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Chris Stroud, Wes Roach
- 1:09 p.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Roberto Diaz, Cameron Davis
- 1:20 p.m.: Matt Jones, Nick Taylor, Kelly Kraft
- 1:31 p.m.: Ryan Blaum, Wyndham Clark, John Senden
- 1:42 p.m.: Dominic Bozzelli, Alex Prugh, Aaron Wise
- 1:53 p.m.: Brian Gay, Satoshi Kodaira, Rod Pampling
- 2:04 p.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Kyle Jones
TV schedule
(All times Eastern)
Saturday: Golf Channel (4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.)
