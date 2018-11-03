WATCH UCF punter epically mimic golf swing after beautiful punt

UCF is still undefeated this season in college football, currently riding a 21-game winning streak that dates back to the beginning of last season.
And the Knights’ swagger is no joke.
You know that’s the case when the team’s punter – yes, the punter – is demonstrating incredible celebration chops.
Mac Loudermilk, UCF’s punter, showed that off in the team’s Thursday contest against Temple. After a beautiful 41-yard punt that pinned the Owls at their own 3 in the third quarter, Loudermilk decided to celebrate.
He did so by mimicking a golf swing with some terrific showmanship:
Fantastic.
UCF would go on to win the game, 52-40, to move to 8-0 on the season.
Regardless of the score, though, this punter was always going to be a winner in our book.
