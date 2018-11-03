Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
WATCH UCF punter epically mimic golf swing after beautiful punt

UCF is still undefeated this season in college football, currently riding a 21-game winning streak that dates back to the beginning of last season.

And the Knights’ swagger is no joke.

You know that’s the case when the team’s punter – yes, the punter – is demonstrating incredible celebration chops.

Mac Loudermilk, UCF’s punter, showed that off in the team’s Thursday contest against Temple. After a beautiful 41-yard punt that pinned the Owls at their own 3 in the third quarter, Loudermilk decided to celebrate.

He did so by mimicking a golf swing with some terrific showmanship:

Fantastic.

UCF would go on to win the game, 52-40, to move to 8-0 on the season.

Regardless of the score, though, this punter was always going to be a winner in our book.

