2019 Golfweek Player of the Year Classic - Registration is now open!

Your invitation to join us for The 2019 Player of the Year Classic, January 16-18 at Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club in Dade City, Fla., as we honor Golfweek’s top three nationally ranked players in the Senior, Super Senior and Legends division. We will also present the prestigious “Yancey Ford Award” honoring an individual who has made significant lifetime contributions to amateur golf. This years awards dinner will be held on Wednesday night, January 16.

Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club is located just north of Tampa, in Dade City, Fla. and is home to two of Florida’s finest golf courses. The famous South Course was built on 220 acres and designed by US Open Champion Tom Lehman along with renowned course architect, Kurt Sandness. Their strategy was simple, take full advantage of the uniquely hilly terrain and create a golf course that is a professional tour quality course in every sense. The North Course built on 263 acres, is a perfect compliment to the South Course. A little more contemporary in style, the North Course offers abundant elevation changes that provide incredible views of the scenic terrain.

Past recipients of the Yancey Ford award include: 2010 Yancey Ford, 2011 Dave King, 2012 Debbie & Jim Rivers, 2013 John Harrigan, 2014 Charlie Busbee, 2015 Ronnie Tumlin, 2016 Ted Smith, 2017 Urquit Morris.