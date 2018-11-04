What Bryson DeChambeau said after winning Shriners Open

Bryson DeChambeau earned his fourth PGA Tour win of 2018 and fifth overall thanks to a late eagle Sunday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Here’s what DeChambeau had to say after his latest triumph:

On what this win means:

“I was just coming out here to try and kick the rust off and was able to play some great golf. Didn’t putt my best but was still able to get it done, so I’m pretty proud of that and it’s been a lot of hard work with my team and I’m just happy to get it done.”