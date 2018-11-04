Bryson DeChambeau uses stunning late eagle to win Shriners Open

Here is a recap of the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

WINNER: Bryson DeChambeau knows how to make things interesting.

The 54-hole co-leader found himself one shot behind defending champion Patrick Cantlay as he lined up a 58-foot eagle putt from the fairway at the par-5 16th in the final round.

What did DeChambeau do in this crucial moment? He drained the bomb, eliciting an electric uppercut fist pump as he magically moved back into the solo lead.

That mesmerizing clutch stroke proved to be the difference. Cantlay would proceed to bogey the 17th to fall two behind. A birdie at the 18th still gave Cantlay a chance, but he needed DeChambeau to bogey that same hole to reach a playoff.

DeChambeau wouldn’t oblige. He made a simple two-putt par to close out a 5-under 66, a 21-under 263 total and a one-shot victory.

DeChambeau’s quick and impressive string of triumphs continues. Just 16 months ago, DeChambeau didn’t have a PGA Tour win.

Now, the 25-year-old owns five.

It all started with his win at last year’s John Deere Classic. But it accelerated this year. DeChambeau won the Memorial Tournament in June and followed by capturing the Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship (in back-to-back weeks). And he adds another just two months later.

We all knew about DeChambeau’s talent going back to his run in 2015 when he won the U.S. Amateur and NCAA Championship. But this was still not a simple run to predict.

It’s certainly been an impressive one. DeChambeau is a star in golf. And if you’re looking for the next young gun to win his first major, don’t overlook DeChambeau in 2019.

JUST MISSED: A valiant defense from Cantlay, but DeChambeau’s heroics meant his late lead ultimately didn’t end up in victory. Cantlay makes nine birdies on the round, firing a closing 65 to finish in solo second at 20 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: You knew what shot this was going to be…

SHORT SHOTS: Sam Ryder fires a final-round 62 to jump 11 spots to solo third at 19 under. … Rickie Fowler closes in 63 to jump 15 spots into a tie for fourth at 17 under. … Lucas Glover follows a third-round 61 with a 71 for a tie for seventh at 15 under. His Sunday included a closing triple bogey. … Peter Uihlein, who began the day tied for the lead, struggles to a closing 75 to drop to a tie for 23rd at 12 under. … Jordan Spieth closes 71-72 to go from contention to 7 under and T-55.

UP NEXT: The tour goes south as next week's event, the Mayakoba Golf Classic, takes place in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.