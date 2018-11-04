D-II golfer Grace Shin, 22, dies after long battle with cancer

Grace Shin, a University of Central Oklahoma golfer, died Wednesday at age 22 after a near two-year battle with leukemia.

“The UCO women’s golf program will remember Grace as a person with a bubbly personality who was always ready to tell you a hilarious story,” Central Oklahoma head women’s golf coach Michael Bond said, per bronchosports.com. “She will be greatly missed. Her family is in our thoughts and prayers as they say goodbye to their daughter. We would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.”

Shin won three straight state championships at Union High School in Tulsa, Okla., before arriving at Central Oklahoma. As a freshman for the Bronchos in 2015-16, Shin played in 12 tournaments and earned All-MIAA honors. She competed in five more tournaments her sophomore season.

Shin, a junior kinesiology major, had a pair of top-five showings her freshman campaign and had a best of T-18 in her sophomore year. That T-18 came via a 226 total at the DBU Classic. That 54-hole total is tied for ninth-lowest in school history.

Shin’s bubbly personality showed in her social media, and she also kept a personal blog for a short time about her journey.

As she noted in one post, “This sickness has truly shown me who my true friends are and who has really been there for me at my worst times.”