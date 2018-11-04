Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Nov. 5-11, 2018:

10. Henrik Stenson

Has a 75 percent average in greens in regulation on Euro Tour, but no wins this season.

9. Paul Casey

Will tee it up in DP World Tour Championship, Dubai for last chance this year to get first European win since 2014.

8. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Has one event left to try for elusive win after seven top-10s this season.

7. Thorbjorn Olesen

Another good finish in Turkish Airlines, T-7, puts the Dane on course for his best season as a pro.

6. Alex Noren

Good iron play is the key to the Swede’s banner year. Has hit 72.98 percent of greens this European campaign.

5. Ian Poulter

A stroke average of 70.27 for his 13 European Tour events explains why he’s had such a good season.

4. Sergio Garcia

Having an excellent year on the greens, averaging 28.91 putts per round on Euro Tour, and 1.71 for every green in regulation.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

T-7 in Turkey closes gap on Francesco Molinari in race to become European No. 1 with two events left.

2. Francesco Molinari

Averaging more than 300 yards (301.30) per tee shot on Euro Tour, just one reason for his outstanding season.

1. Justin Rose

Goes back to World No. 1 with playoff victory in Turkish Airlines Open, his sixth top-10 in last six starts. Gwk