European Challenge Tour’s fight to the finish a tight one

The price between success and failure on this year’s European Challenge Tour: $687.

That was the difference between 15th and 16th place on the money list at the conclusion of the Ras Al Khaimah Challenge Tour Grand Final.

Spain’s Adri Arnaus won the tournament, but he was just one of 15 stories as the tournament settled the final money-list positions, and the 15 players who graduated to the 2019 European Tour.

Portugal’s Pedro Figueiredo began the week 17th on the money list. A T-13 finish was good enough to unseat England’s Tom Murray from the 15th spot. Murray, son of 1989 European Open winner Andrew Murray, dropped to 16th with a T-25 finish.

Denmark’s Joachim B. Hansen took the No. 1 card with $253,000 in earnings. Four Scottish players earned cards. So did American Sean Crocker, a two-time All-American at Southern Cal.

Here is the class of 2018:

Joachim B. Hansen

Country: Denmark

Age: 28

Best European Tour finish: T-3, 2013 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open

Buzz: Third time as a Challenge Tour graduate following 2012 and 2015. Kept his main tour card in 2013 but lost it in 2014, and also 2016.

Adri Arnaus

Country: Spain

Age: 24

Best European Tour finish: T-45, 2018 Australian PGA Championship

Buzz: Finished 2018 in style by winning final Challenge Tour event. Played college golf at Texas A&M, graduating with degree in finance.

Victor Perez

Country: France

Age: 26

Best European Tour Finish: Sixth, 2018 Belgian Knockout.

Buzz: Two Challenge Tour wins, including 2018 Foshan Open, earned him European Tour card.

Kalle Samooja

Country: Finland

Age: 30

Best European Tour finish: T-35, 2018 Shot Clock Masters

Buzz: Has endured seven unsuccessful Qualifying School trips since 2008. Won this year’s Hainan Open to earn main tour card.

Sebastian Soderberg

Country: Sweden

Age: 28

Best European Tour finish: T-3, 2015 Nordea Masters

Buzz: Played college golf at Coastal Carolina, where he was nicknamed “Seabass” after character in “Dumb and Dumber.”

Jack Singh Brar

Country: England

Age: 21

Best European Tour finish: T-58, 2017 Australian PGA Championship

Buzz: Won three points out of four in 2017 Walker Cup. Impressed Ian Poulter while playing with the Ryder Cup star in 2017 Open Championship Final Qualifying.

Grant Forrest

Country: Scotland

Age: 25

Best European Tour finish: 17th, ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth

Buzz: Won four times at University of San Diego. Runnerup in 2015 British Amateur Championship and played in 2015 Walker Cup.

Kim Koivu

Country: Finland

Age: 27

Best European Tour finish: T-7, 2018 Portugal Masters

Buzz: Guaranteed main tour card with three Challenge Tour wins this season. Became first Finn to win Vierumäki Finnish Challenge.

Stuart Manley

Country: Wales

Age: 39

Best European Tour finish: T-2, 2017 Joburg Open, 2013 Hong Kong Open

Buzz: Eldest graduate. Gained the winning point for GB&I in 2003 Walker Cup. Played college golf at West Florida.

Liam Johnston

Country: Scotland

Age: 25

Best European Tour finish: T-22, 2018 Porsche European Open

Buzz: Graduated to main tour with two Challenge Tour wins in Andalucía – Costa de Sol Match Play and Kazakhstan Open.

Sean Crocker

Country: United States

Age: 22

Best European Tour finish: T-5 ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth

Buzz: Was a two-time All-American at Southern Cal. Qualified for British Open at Carnoustie and placed T-47.

Robert MacIntyre

Country: Scotland

Age: 22

Best European Tour finish: T-42, 2018 Joburg Open

Buzz: Played in 2017 Walker Cup. Played Cameron Champ twice in singles, winning 6 and 4 and halving second match. Plays left-handed.

Lorenzo Gagli

Country: Italy

Age: 33

Best European Tour finish: Second, 2011 Bankia Madrid Masters

Buzz: Only needed nine Challenge Tour starts, fewest by any graduate, to earn 2019 European Tour card.

David Law

Country: Scotland

Age: 27

Best European Tour finish: T-29, 2016 Tshwane Open.

Buzz: Two-time Scottish Amateur champion who strangely was omitted from the 2011 GB&I Walker Cup team.

Pedro Figueiredo

Country: Portugal

Age: 27

Best European Tour finish: T-30, 2014 Portugal Masters

Best European Tour finish: T-30, 2014 Portugal Masters

Buzz: Won 2008 British Boys Amateur Championship. Has made four unsuccessful trips to European Tour Qualifying School.