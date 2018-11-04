LPGA power rankings: Nov. 5-11

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Nov. 5-11, 2018:

10. Lexi Thompson

Played two events on the Asian swing in addition to the Crown, finishing 13th and T-19.

9. Lydia Ko

Closing 68 at Toto Japan Classic was too little too late for Kiwi, who will take a rest before season-ender.

8. Nasa Hataoka

Records second career victory on home soil. Proving to be quite clutch.

7. Georgia Hall

Hasn’t competed since Evian due to personal reasons. Expects to return for the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla.

6. Sei Young Kim

Another pedestrian weekend for Kim, who ranks fourth on tour in birdies.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Sizzling start in Shiga but nothing left for the weekend. Took 34 putts in each of the last two rounds.

4. Minjee Lee

Looked poised to win at Toto, only to collapse on Sunday. Taking a break before CME.

3. Brooke Henderson

Sluggish showing in Japan, carding only two birdies over the weekend.

2. Sung Hyun Park

Back in action this week at Blue Bay. Still in the race for the $1 million bonus.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Has already been rewarded with second LPGA Player of the Year and money titles. Threatening to sweep everything. Gwk