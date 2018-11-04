Digital Edition
Nov. 5, 2018

Nov. 5, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

Jun 23, 2018; Cromwell, CT, USA; Bryson DeChambeau checks his note pad on the 2nd hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The flagstick you need to validate Bryson DeChambeau’s theory

> BY THE NUMBERS

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 26: Brooks Koepka of the United States walks on the 15th hole during the second round of the WGC - HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club on October 26, 2018 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)The surprising statistics behind Brooks Koepka’s (brief) rise to World No. 1 (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 04: Bryson DeChambeau reacts to making an eagle on the 16th hole during the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin on November 4, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PGA Tour: Bryson DeChambeau uses stunning late eagle to win Shriners Open (Casey)

ANTALYA, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 04: Justin Rose of England poses with the Trophy after he wins the final round during Day Four of the Turkish Airlines Open at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort on November 4, 2018 in Antalya, Turkey. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

European Tour: Justin Rose wins ugly in Turkey, returns to World No. 1 (Tait)

LPGA: Nasa Hataoka, 19, earns win at home at Japan Classic (Nichols)

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour
20. Jordan Spieth
19. Gary Woodland
18. Marc Leishman
17. Paul Casey
16. Jon Rahm
15-1. Click here

Aug 24, 2018; Regina, Saskatchewan, CAN; Ariya Jutanugarn looks over the first green during the second round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament at Wascana Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
8-1. Click here

ANTALYA, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 04: Justin Rose of England plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final day of The Turkish Airlaines golf on November 4, 2018 in Antalya, Turkey. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Henrik Stenson
9. Paul Casey
8-1. Click here

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

SHOAL CREEK, AL - MAY 31: Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand looks at the 14th hole with her caddie Robert Tignor during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek on May 31, 2018 in Shoal Creek, Alabama. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

LPGA needs to tweak Q-Series for the good of women’s golf (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 03: Adri Arnaus of Spain celebrates victory on the 18th hole green after winning the Ras Al Khaimah Challenge Tour Grand Final of day four at Al Hamra Golf Club on November 3, 2018 in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)European Challenge Tour’s fight to the finish a tight one (Tait)

> COLLEGES

As Signing Day nears, Mason Nome ready to show off retooled swing for Texas (Romine)

Retooled Nevada improving on previous golf success (Casey)


D-II golfer Grace Shin, 22, dies after long battle with cancer (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE

The Phoenician ResortThe Phoenician’s makeover continues with opening of new course (Kaufmann)

Bobby Jones Golf ClubReversible Bobby Jones GC opens in Atlanta (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 04: Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 2nd hole green during the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin on November 4, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)Shriners illustrates benefits in scaled-down fall coverage (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

HIGHLAND PARK, IL - JULY 13: Scott Parel plays a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Exmoor Country Club on July 13, 2018 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)Scott Parel at last living the dream on PGA Tour Champions (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

On to Mexico. (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

> LAST TIME

TOP GUN

