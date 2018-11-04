> THE FORECADDIE
The flagstick you need to validate Bryson DeChambeau’s theory
> BY THE NUMBERS
The surprising statistics behind Brooks Koepka’s (brief) rise to World No. 1 (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA Tour: Bryson DeChambeau uses stunning late eagle to win Shriners Open (Casey)
European Tour: Justin Rose wins ugly in Turkey, returns to World No. 1 (Tait)
LPGA: Nasa Hataoka, 19, earns win at home at Japan Classic (Nichols)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Jordan Spieth
19. Gary Woodland
18. Marc Leishman
17. Paul Casey
16. Jon Rahm
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Henrik Stenson
9. Paul Casey
8-1. Click here
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
LPGA needs to tweak Q-Series for the good of women’s golf (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
European Challenge Tour’s fight to the finish a tight one (Tait)
> COLLEGES
As Signing Day nears, Mason Nome ready to show off retooled swing for Texas (Romine)
Retooled Nevada improving on previous golf success (Casey)
D-II golfer Grace Shin, 22, dies after long battle with cancer (Casey)
> GOLF LIFE
The Phoenician’s makeover continues with opening of new course (Kaufmann)
Reversible Bobby Jones GC opens in Atlanta (Kaufmann)
> MEDIA
Shriners illustrates benefits in scaled-down fall coverage (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> THE 19TH HOLE
Scott Parel at last living the dream on PGA Tour Champions (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
On to Mexico. (Lusk)
> IMAGE CREDITS
(Cover: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports; By The Numbers: Andrew Redington; Around the Tours: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, Warren Little/Getty Images, Ken Ishii/Getty Images, Christopher Lee/Getty Images; Power Rankings: David Cannon/Getty Images (Koepka); Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports (Jutanugarn); Stuart Franklin/Getty Images (Rose); LPGA Perspective: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Tom Dulat/Getty Images; Colleges: Golfweek File; Golf Life: Courtesy Keith Kanouse; Media: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Stan Badz/PGA Tour; Above: Getty Images)
> LAST TIME
MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments