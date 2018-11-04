PGA Tour power rankings: Nov. 5-11

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Nov. 5-11, 2018:

20. Jordan Spieth

In danger of falling out of our top 20 after T-55 finish at Shriners Open, where he opened with 66. Plays this week in Mexico.

19. Gary Woodland

Continued stellar fall with T-10 finish in Las Vegas, his third top-10 in as many starts this fall.

18. Marc Leishman

Won’t play on Tour again until Kapalua, but still riding momentum from CIMB Classic win.

17. Paul Casey

Good but not great this fall with three top-20s but no top-10s.

16. Jon Rahm

Young star has yet to really contend since tying for fourth at the PGA Championship.

15. Patrick Reed

Looked like Ryder Cup was not a distraction as he opened new season with T-7 in China.

14. Xander Schauffele

Capped his fall slate with a big win at the HSBC-Champions last week.

13. Webb Simpson

After closing last season with back-to-back top-6 finishes, he opened new season with T-15 in Las Vegas.

12. Jason Day

T-5 at CJ Cup and T-11 at HSBC qualifies as a strong fall for the Aussie.

11. Rory McIlroy

Didn’t play in Turkey, but we’ll see him in back-to-back weeks on the European Tour beginning at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

10. Tiger Woods

For under $20, who isn’t going to fork up the money to watch him take on Phil in Vegas?

9. Francesco Molinari

Didn’t tee it up at Turkish Airlines Open, likely needing a break after logging a lot of golf the last few months.

8. Tony Finau

Nothing spectacular in Las Vegas (T-36) after falling in playoff in Shanghai.

7. Rickie Fowler

Opened new season with T-5 at Shriners, his third consecutive top-10 finish, and will play at Mayakoba this week.

6. Tommy Fleetwood

Make that six finishes of T-11 or better in a row after T-7 in Turkey.

5. Dustin Johnson

Will likely wait until Hero World Challenge in December to make a charge back toward World No. 1.

4. Bryson DeChambeau

He’s won three times since August after capturing Shriners Open, where a flagstick-in eagle on his 70th hole propelled him to victory.

3. Justin Thomas

Didn’t play in China after teeing it up in first two Asian events. Has four top-10s since Bridgestone win.

2. Justin Rose

Posted his sixth consecutive top-10 finish by winning the Turkish Airlines Open and moved back to No. 1 in the world.

1. Brooks Koepka

Stay at No. 1 was brief, but he still has two wins among five top-10s in his last nine starts.