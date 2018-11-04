PGA Tour power rankings: Nov. 5-11

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Nov. 5-11, 2018:
20. Jordan Spieth
In danger of falling out of our top 20 after T-55 finish at Shriners Open, where he opened with 66. Plays this week in Mexico.
19. Gary Woodland
Continued stellar fall with T-10 finish in Las Vegas, his third top-10 in as many starts this fall.
18. Marc Leishman
Won’t play on Tour again until Kapalua, but still riding momentum from CIMB Classic win.
17. Paul Casey
Good but not great this fall with three top-20s but no top-10s.
16. Jon Rahm
Young star has yet to really contend since tying for fourth at the PGA Championship.
15. Patrick Reed
Looked like Ryder Cup was not a distraction as he opened new season with T-7 in China.
14. Xander Schauffele
Capped his fall slate with a big win at the HSBC-Champions last week.
13. Webb Simpson
After closing last season with back-to-back top-6 finishes, he opened new season with T-15 in Las Vegas.
12. Jason Day
T-5 at CJ Cup and T-11 at HSBC qualifies as a strong fall for the Aussie.
11. Rory McIlroy
Didn’t play in Turkey, but we’ll see him in back-to-back weeks on the European Tour beginning at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
10. Tiger Woods
For under $20, who isn’t going to fork up the money to watch him take on Phil in Vegas?
9. Francesco Molinari
Didn’t tee it up at Turkish Airlines Open, likely needing a break after logging a lot of golf the last few months.
8. Tony Finau
Nothing spectacular in Las Vegas (T-36) after falling in playoff in Shanghai.
7. Rickie Fowler
Opened new season with T-5 at Shriners, his third consecutive top-10 finish, and will play at Mayakoba this week.
6. Tommy Fleetwood
Make that six finishes of T-11 or better in a row after T-7 in Turkey.
5. Dustin Johnson
Will likely wait until Hero World Challenge in December to make a charge back toward World No. 1.
4. Bryson DeChambeau
He’s won three times since August after capturing Shriners Open, where a flagstick-in eagle on his 70th hole propelled him to victory.
3. Justin Thomas
Didn’t play in China after teeing it up in first two Asian events. Has four top-10s since Bridgestone win.
2. Justin Rose
Posted his sixth consecutive top-10 finish by winning the Turkish Airlines Open and moved back to No. 1 in the world.
1. Brooks Koepka
Stay at No. 1 was brief, but he still has two wins among five top-10s in his last nine starts.
