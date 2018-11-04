Professional golf schedule: Nov. 5-11

Here is the upcoming professional golf schedule for the week of Nov. 5-11, 2018:
PGA Tour
What: Mayakoba Golf Classic
When: Nov. 8-11
Where: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
European Tour
What: Nedbank Golf Challenge
When: Nov. 8-11
Where: Gary Player Golf Club, Sun City, South Africa
LPGA
What: Blue Bay LPGA
When: Nov. 7-10
Where: Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf, Hainan Island, China
PGA Tour Champions
What: Charles Schwab Cup Championship
When: Nov. 8-11
Where: Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
