Professional golf schedule: Nov. 5-11

Here is the upcoming professional golf schedule for the week of Nov. 5-11, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: Mayakoba Golf Classic
When: Nov. 8-11
Where: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

European Tour

What: Nedbank Golf Challenge
When: Nov. 8-11
Where: Gary Player Golf Club, Sun City, South Africa

LPGA

What: Blue Bay LPGA
When: Nov. 7-10
Where: Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf, Hainan Island, China

PGA Tour Champions

What: Charles Schwab Cup Championship
When: Nov. 8-11
Where: Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

