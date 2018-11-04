Professional golf schedule: Nov. 5-11

Here is the upcoming professional golf schedule for the week of Nov. 5-11, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: Mayakoba Golf Classic

When: Nov. 8-11

Where: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

European Tour

What: Nedbank Golf Challenge

When: Nov. 8-11

Where: Gary Player Golf Club, Sun City, South Africa

LPGA

What: Blue Bay LPGA

When: Nov. 7-10

Where: Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf, Hainan Island, China

PGA Tour Champions

What: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

When: Nov. 8-11

Where: Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix