The Forecaddie: The flagstick you need to validate Bryson DeChambeau's theory

The Forecaddie has savored all the huffing and puffing over Bryson DeChambeau’s 2019 plans to putt with the flagstick in the hole. Several players and noted instructor Hank Haney predict that the look on television and to spectators will be terrible, forcing the PGA Tour’s hand to adopt some sort of local rule or a flagstick that discourages the practice.

While The Man Out Front is not about to question that stance, the lack of any serious study for flagstick putting warrants more consideration. After winning his fourth PGA Tour event in 2018, TMOF is not about to question DeChambeau’s thinking, but the news prompted many to ask what exactly constitutes a standard PGA Tour flagstick and where do you get one?

The PGA Tour’s stock flagstick is 7 ½ to 8 feet in height, though The Forecaddie’s friends on the Tour rules staff say that 7 ½ feet will be the standard height within a few years. All flagsticks at PGA Tour-operated events are half an inch in diameter along the length of the pole and should have a slotted ferrule at the bottom to help reduce sticking when removing the flagstick from the cup.

While no manufacturer is the Tour’s official supplier, the most regularly used flagsticks each week are by Par Aide, longtime maker of many golf course products which has patented its ferrule design.

So if you’re DeChambeau or Dave Pelz or some other pro golfer looking to conduct coefficient of restitution tests on fiberglass flagsticks before 2019’s rules allow for them to be left in the hole, here is the place to request a quote. TMOF eagerly awaits to see how all the flagstick fun plays out. Gwk