Winner's Bag: Bryson DeChambeau, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

The gear Bryson DeChambeau used to win the PGA Tour’s 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open:
DRIVER: Cobra King F9 Speedback (9 degrees), with TPT Model 14 MKP LT shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Cobra King LTD Black (14.5 degrees), King F8+ (17.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 85X shafts
IRONS: Cobra One-Length Utility (4, 5), Cobra King Forged One Length (6-PW), with True Temper X7 shafts
WEDGES: Cobra King V Grind (50, 55, 60 degrees), with True Temper X7 shafts
PUTTER: SIK Kinematics prototype
BALL: Bridgestone Tour B X
SHOES: Puma Ignite PWRADAPT
