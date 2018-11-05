Bryson DeChambeau injured himself at NHL game before Shriners victory

Notice the bandage on Bryson DeChambeau’s hand Sunday at TPC Summerlin? Turns out, DeChambeau injured his right hand on Saturday night while trying to pump up the crowd at an NHL game in Las Vegas.

DeChambeau was a special guest of the Las Vegas Golden Knights and was asked to “ring the siren” before the start of the third quarter. While cranking the air horn, DeChambeau said Sunday that he “ripped part of my hand off.”

Bryson DeChambeau….. Ringing sirens one day Winning the Shriners Open the next 🙌👏 @b_dechambeau pic.twitter.com/1TWr7awKxD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 5, 2018

“I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m really in some doo-doo; not in a good place,’” DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau tried putting Nu-Skin on the blister before Sunday’s final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, but it wasn’t effective. Moisturizer and bandages from the medical center worked better, though DeChambeau still felt the injury at times during his final round, including when he clenched his fist following a big eagle at the 16th hole, which powered him to victory.

The Golden Knights also won, beating the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-0, on Saturday night.

“I gave that thing a whirl and got the crowd pumped up for the third quarter and they went on to win,” DeChambeau said. “So more power to them, and more power to me, I guess.”