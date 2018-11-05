Jack Nicklaus, grandson GT headline 2018 PNC Father/Son Challenge field

After debuting last year at the PNC Father/Son Challenge, Jack Nicklaus’ grandson GT is ready to team up again with his 18-time-major-winning grandfather.

The Nicklauses headline the 2018 field for the 21st edition of the Father/Son, scheduled for Dec. 13-16 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. Jack Nicklaus is one of 11 Hall of Famers in the field while GT, 16, is one of Jack’s 22 grandchildren (Gary’s son) and arguably the best golfer of the bunch. He made a hole-in-one during the Masters Par 3 Contest last April.

“Since day one, I have rotated between my sons as playing partners, usually alternating between Gary and Jackie,” Nicklaus said. “This year was supposed to be Jackie’s turn, but he said he thought it would be a good idea if GT played again as my partner, so he relinquished his spot to GT. I thought that was a very nice gesture by Jackie.

“… GT has grown a lot as a golfer. Unfortunately, his grandfather hasn’t.”

Joining Team Nicklaus are newcomers Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar and David Toms. Clarke will play with his son Tyrone, who plays college golf at Lynn University. Furyk will team with his father and swing coach, Mike. Kuchar will also play with his dad, Peter. And Toms will compete alongside his son Carter, who plays college golf at LSU.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to play in the PNC Father/Son Challenge alongside my dad,” Furyk said. “My entire golf career has been a family affair and my dad has been there every step of the way. He has taught me so many lessons about life and my golf swing, so to have this opportunity to team up with him is nothing short of a dream come true. I know our entire family is going to enjoy the event and I’m sure the competitive juices will be flowing.”

To qualify for the Father/Son, players must have won a major championship or the Players Championship. Their partner must not have a PGA Tour card.

Here is the full field:

1. Stewart Cink/Connor Cink

2. Darren Clarke/Tyrone Clarke

3. John Daly/Little John Daly

4. David Duval/Nick Karavites

5. Nick Faldo/Matthew Faldo

6. Jim Furyk/Mike Furyk

7. Retief Goosen/Leo Goosen

8. Lee Janzen/Connor Janzen

9. Tom Kite/David Kite

10. Matt Kuchar/Peter Kuchar

11. Bernhard Langer/Jackie Langer John

12. Davis Love III/Dru Love

13. Jack Nicklaus/GT Nicklaus

14. Greg Norman/Greg Norman Jr.

15. Mark O’Meara/Shaun O’Meara

16. Jerry Pate/Wesley Pate

17. Nick Price/Greg Price

18. Vijay Singh/Qass Singh

19. David Toms/Carter Toms

20. Lee Trevino/Daniel Trevino

Past champions



1995 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1996 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1997 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1998 – Bob Charles and David Charles

1999 – Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus

2000 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

2001 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

2002 – Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler

2003 – Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin

2004 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2005 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2006 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2007 – Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson

2008 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2012 – Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV

2013 – Stewart Cink and Connor Cink

2014 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2015 – Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins

2016 – David Duval and Nick Karavites

2017 – Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr.