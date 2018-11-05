Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jack Nicklaus urges Floridians to vote as part of automated text campaign

Jun 4, 2017; Dublin, OH, USA; Jack Nicklaus waits to greet the winner of The Memorial Tournament golf tournament Jason Dufner at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Have you voted yet? If not, “Jack Nicklaus” is sending out reminders.

Election Day is Tuesday and as part of a push to get more registered voters to vote in the state of Florida, campaign workers are using the name of the 18-time major winner, who lives in Jupiter, Fla.

The campaign for Rick Scott, outgoing Florida governor and Republican candidate for Senate, sent out text messages Monday that read:

“Hi, this is Jack Nicklaus. Election Day is tomorrow! I’m counting on you to show up. Make sure to VOTE! Find your polling place at http://www.vote.gop.&#8221;

Several Floridians had received the text, which came from a number previously used by Craig Carbone, political director for Scott’s campaign.

One recipient took the opportunity to ask Nicklaus for some golf tips:

Whether this gets more people – and golfers – to the polls by Tuesday at 7 p.m. remains to be seen. But hey, ‘A’ for creativity!

