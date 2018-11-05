Jack Nicklaus urges Floridians to vote as part of automated text campaign

Have you voted yet? If not, “Jack Nicklaus” is sending out reminders.

Election Day is Tuesday and as part of a push to get more registered voters to vote in the state of Florida, campaign workers are using the name of the 18-time major winner, who lives in Jupiter, Fla.

The campaign for Rick Scott, outgoing Florida governor and Republican candidate for Senate, sent out text messages Monday that read:

“Hi, this is Jack Nicklaus. Election Day is tomorrow! I’m counting on you to show up. Make sure to VOTE! Find your polling place at http://www.vote.gop.”

Several Floridians had received the text, which came from a number previously used by Craig Carbone, political director for Scott’s campaign.

One recipient took the opportunity to ask Nicklaus for some golf tips:

I asked him for some tips. pic.twitter.com/lOjF1ydmrt — Mark LaBalbo (@nolesdynasty) November 5, 2018

Whether this gets more people – and golfers – to the polls by Tuesday at 7 p.m. remains to be seen. But hey, ‘A’ for creativity!