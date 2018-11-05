Tiger Woods back to 13th in world rankings, now ahead of Jordan Spieth

Justin Rose returning to World No. 1 following his Turkish Airlines Open victory wasn’t the only news out of Monday’s update of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Bryson DeChambeau climbed to a career-high fifth as he won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas for his fifth career Tour win. And Tiger Woods moved back to No. 13, passing Jordan Spieth in the process.

Woods, who hasn’t played since winning the Tour Championship, was ranked 13th following his victory at East Lake. Spieth, however, hasn’t been ranked this poorly since before he won the 2014 Emirates Australian Open.

The last time Woods was ranked better than Spieth? Aug. 23, 2014, when he was 12th and Spieth 13th.

Spieth, a former World No. 1, ended 2017 ranked No. 2. But he is winless this year while only notching five top-10 finishes worldwide. He tied for 55th Sunday at TPC Summerlin.

In other top-10 movement, Brooks Koepka fell back to No. 2, Rory McIlroy dropped a spot to No. 6 and Tommy Fleetwood bumped Jason Day out of the 10th spot.