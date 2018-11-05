Gear: Wilson Staff Duo Professional golf balls

Price: $34.99 per dozen

Specs: Three-piece, 60-compression ball with a urethane cover

Available: Dec. 3

The Goal

The Wilson Staff Duo Professional was designed to appeal to golfers who want premium performance and an extremely soft feel at impact.

The Scoop

Last year Wilson released the Staff Duo Soft, a two-piece, 29-compression ball designed for players who want to maximize distance and reduce spin off the tee. Now, with the release of the Staff Duo Professional, Wilson is going after a different part of the market: golfers who want a premium ball that delivers more yards off the tee while providing more greenside spin and control.

The Staff Duo Professional is a three-piece ball designed with a rubber core that is encased in an ionomer mantle and a urethane cover that was given a seamless 362-dimple pattern. Wilson said the ball has a 60-compression, which is 25 percent lower than the typical three-piece performance ball, so it should feel softer at impact.

Wilson said the Staff Duo Professional generates more spin on iron shots, which should help it fly higher and come down more vertically, so approach shots stop quicker on the greens. The cast urethane cover also should grab the grooves of wedges and shot irons more effectively than Surlyn-covered balls, for increased spin and control on pitch shots and chips.

In addition to being available in traditional gloss white, the Staff Duo Professional also will be sold in matte orange, matte yellow and matte green.