Galvin Green's Edge capsule designed to appeal to the modern, style-conscious golfer

There’s no secret golf apparel has become more fashion-forward these days.

Galvin Green’s Edge collection, released in August, caters to this movement, appealing to a younger generation of golfers who identify as modern and style-conscious.

Sixteen garments make up the fresh and contemporary Edge capsule, which features a color palette of black, gray, green and red, along with modern camo details. But it’s not just about looking good (European golfer Guido Migliozzi is a brand ambassador); the Edge collection is designed to perform.

“The Edge collection is more than just a brand statement,” said brand manager Nicholai Stein. “It reflects the feedback we’ve had from younger golfers who are very keen to be seen wearing Galvin Green branded gear both on and increasingly off the golf course. … Edge is all about cool-looking gear you can wear any time that will also perform while you’re on the course.”

Like many of Galvin Green’s capsules, the pieces in the Edge work together as layers and complement each other, from shell layer waterproof jackets to warm Insula sweatshirts to a camo bandana.

Here’s a look at some highlights:

E-ILLUSION: This waterproof Gore-Tex, full-zip jacket highlights the shell layer and features a 3D pattern with mesh lining, lightly padded collar and adjustable cuffs and hems. Price: $550.

E-CAM PRINTED: This bomber-style, printed full-zip jacket is one of the Interface-1 hybrid-jacket offerings. It features a double-layered collar, rib cuffs and hem, front pockets and a red accented wind panel. Price: $380.

E-INSULA WAVE: The fashion focus is apparent in this half-zip pullover, which features an eccentric black-and-white design and front kangaroo pockets. $190.

E-INSULA GG LOGO: A sweatshirt that not only features a large camo Edge logo but also a pocket for a cell phone. Price: $180.

There is plenty more in the Edge collection, from hats to pants to belts.