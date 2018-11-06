Martin Kaymer retains PGA Tour card thanks to special exemption

Last month, Martin Kaymer said that he was a better player at the moment than when he was ranked No. 1 in the world in 2011. Now, Kaymer will get to prove it again on the PGA Tour.

According to Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard, Kaymer was granted a special exemption by the Tour to maintain his status for the 2018-19 season, his last season under the exemption he received for winning the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

“I got a special exemption because I was injured for quite some time,” Kaymer told Golf Channel. “With the way the two schedules are working out, I’m very, very glad the commissioner gave me that exemption.”

Kaymer failed to play the minimum numbers of events last season, teeing it up just 11 times due to an injured right wrist. It was the second time that Kaymer didn’t satisfy this schedule requirement. He also lost his card after the 2015-16 season.

Reaching the minimum shouldn’t be a problem for Kaymer this season, though. New-look schedules on the PGA and European tours feature less overlap of big events. Five of the European Tour’s eight Rolex Series tournaments will be played after the Tour Championship next year.

Kaymer, who plans to start his season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, is coming off a T-5 finish at the Turkish Airlines Open, his best finish since June’s BMW International Open, where he shared second. Kaymer is now No. 150 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He ended 2017 at No. 72.