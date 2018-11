Rickie Fowler betting favorite at 8-1 entering Mayakoba Golf Classic

Rickie Fowler is an 8-1 betting favorite to win the PGA Tour Mayakoba Golf Classic, which begins Thursday at El Camaleón Golf Club in Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

The field for the event also includes Tony Finau, at 12-1 and Jordan Spieth, 14-1.

Here is the complete player-to-win odds for the Mayakoba Golf Classic, courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.