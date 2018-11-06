Rory McIlroy sells Florida home for $11.5 million

Rory McIlroy bought his 10,000-plus-square-foot home and adjacent vacant lot along the Intracoastal Waterway in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for a total of $11.75 million in 2012.

Six years later, McIlroy has sold the property, built in 2010 and located at 2380 Old Gate Lane, for $11.5 million. Zillow estimated the home’s worth at about $14.5 million.

The home has six bedrooms, seven full and two half bathrooms, pool, synthetic putting green and boat dock. It was featured in this PGA Tour video from 2013:

No word on how many Bose speakers were included in the sale.