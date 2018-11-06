Steph Curry lifts U.S. Open trophy ... at Warriors practice

The U.S. Open trophy paid a visit to Golden State Warriors shootaround Monday as it makes its way to Pebble Beach for a promotional shoot. And as one could imagine, Steph Curry was excited to get his hands on it.

Now, Curry, an avid golfer who has played in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic in each of the past two seasons (missing the cut each time), will likely never win the U.S. Open. But an NBA MVP and world champ can dream, right?

“It’s crazy to think about the history on that trophy, from 1895 to present day,” Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle. “All the names on there — it’s pretty crazy to see it in person. I know all the legends: Arnie, Jack, Tiger obviously, Jordan Spieth. I was trying to see if anyone from the early 1900s rang a bell, but all I saw was ‘World War/no competition’ those years.”

.@StephenCurry30 and the #USOpen 🏆 met today at @Warriors practice ahead of the championship coming to Pebble Beach next June. pic.twitter.com/Tf0H5pg7LC — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) November 5, 2018

Judging by the photo, Curry appears to be fascinated. Guess looking at the Larry O’Brien Trophy is getting old…