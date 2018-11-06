Tiger Woods betting favorite as money moves toward Phil Mickelson in pay-per-view match

Tiger Woods remains a heavy favorite in his upcoming pay-per-view match against Phil Mickelson on Nov. 23, but the money has moved ever so slightly in Lefty’s favor.

Woods, 42, is -215 to beat Mickelson at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas according to the latest line at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com. A bettor would have to wager $215 to net $100 if Woods wins. That line was -220 last week.

Mickelson, 48, who said he enjoys being the underdog here since it may lead to a financial windfall, is now slotted at +175. That means one would net $175 on a $100 wager if Lefty were to win. He was +180 last week.

Golf fans hoping to watch the highly-anticipated $9 million match will have to pay $19.99 for the privilege via pay-per-view. The match will air starting at 3 p.m. Eastern time the day after Thanksgiving. No tickets will be sold to the public.

The PPV will be available through Turner’s B/R Live, DirecTV and U-verse and will be distributed to other cable and satellite operators.

The Match will not only feature the winner-take-all $9 million pot but also side challenges, including longest drive, closest to the pin and other bets.

Mickelson will donate funds to the Children of the 58 Fund and the Las Vegas Shriners. The Children of the 58 was created by Mickelson to provide scholarships to children of victims of the Las Vegas shooting in 2017. Woods will donate to his foundation and other local charities.