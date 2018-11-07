Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Mayakoba Golf Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Rickie Fowler. This is the obvious pick, but Fowler is playing too well to pass up. Not only is he trending after a T-4 finish in Las Vegas, but he also finished second in his Mayakoba debut last fall.

Gary Woodland and Emiliano Grillo. Not many golfers are playing better than Woodland. Yes, he'll hit fewer drivers at El Camaleon, but he was second here two years ago, so he knows how to play well at the course. Grillo has a pair of top-10s at Mayakoba and his strong iron play should allow him to make it three top-10s.

Sleeper: Abraham Ancer. Drives it straight and makes putts. Was T-9 here last year and is coming off a T-4 showing in Las Vegas. That qualifies as checking all the boxes.

DraftKings bargain: Brian Gay and Brian Stuard. Two horse courses who cost $6,900 apiece.

Fade: Beau Hossler. He's expensive in daily fantasy leagues and one look at his ballstriking numbers so far this season scares me at that price.

Kevin Casey