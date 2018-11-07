Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Mayakoba Golf Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Rickie Fowler. This is the obvious pick, but Fowler is playing too well to pass up. Not only is he trending after a T-4 finish in Las Vegas, but he also finished second in his Mayakoba debut last fall.
- Also like: Gary Woodland and Emiliano Grillo. Not many golfers are playing better than Woodland. Yes, he’ll hit fewer drivers at El Camaleon, but he was second here two years ago, so he knows how to play well at the course. Grillo has a pair of top-10s at Mayakoba and his strong iron play should allow him to make it three top-10s.
- Sleeper: Abraham Ancer. Drives it straight and makes putts. Was T-9 here last year and is coming off a T-4 showing in Las Vegas. That qualifies as checking all the boxes.
- DraftKings bargain: Brian Gay and Brian Stuard. Two horse courses who cost $6,900 apiece.
- Fade: Beau Hossler. He’s expensive in daily fantasy leagues and one look at his ballstriking numbers so far this season scares me at that price.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Tony Finau. His T-36 in Vegas was an anomaly. Otherwise, Finau’s form has been phenomenal. That second PGA Tour win feels like it’s coming any moment.
- Also like: Jordan Spieth and Charles Howell III. His T-55 in Vegas was misleading, as Spieth was in contention through 36 holes. This is his Mayakoba debut, but I think this course fits his game. Howell definitely likes this course, as three top 10s in his last five starts here shows. A bit of a course horse then, and his recent form has been solid too.
- Sleeper: Bud Cauley. A nice T-10 last week shows he’s ready to pounce in return from injury.
- DraftKings bargain: Danny Lee ($6,900). He’s quietly played some nice golf of late (including a T-10 at Safeway), and has some good vibes at this place. He finished T-25 last year and was T-3 in 2014.
- Fade: Cameron Champ. Unsurprisingly, Champ’s price tag has jumped as people have caught onto him. After a nice stretch to start the season, I have a feeling the good play will run out this week. It’s tough for a young player to sustain long stretches of good play after all.
