New Japan event, Firestone CC move highlight 2019 PGA Tour Champions schedule

The 2019 PGA Tour Champions schedule was released Wednesday and it features 27 events, including three playoff events culminating with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Next season’s schedule looks mostly familiar, as the season will begin in Hawaii for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Jan. 17-19 and end with the playoff finale in Phoenix on Nov. 7-10. But there are some additions, including an event in Japan (the MasterCard Japan Championship on June 7-9) and some new venues such as former PGA Tour stop Firestone Country Club and Notre Dame’s Warren Course.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule: