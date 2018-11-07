New Japan event, Firestone CC move highlight 2019 PGA Tour Champions schedule

The 2019 PGA Tour Champions schedule was released Wednesday and it features 27 events, including three playoff events culminating with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Next season’s schedule looks mostly familiar, as the season will begin in Hawaii for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Jan. 17-19 and end with the playoff finale in Phoenix on Nov. 7-10. But there are some additions, including an event in Japan (the MasterCard Japan Championship on June 7-9) and some new venues such as former PGA Tour stop Firestone Country Club and Notre Dame’s Warren Course.
Here’s a look at the complete schedule:
- Jan. 17-19: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Kona, Hawaii
- Feb. 8-10: Boca Raton Championship, Boca Raton, Fla.
- Feb. 15-17: Chubb Classic, Naples, Fla.
- March 1-3: Cologuard Classic, Tucson, Ariz.
- March 8-10: Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.
- March 29-31: Rapsican Systems Classic, Biloxi, Miss.
- April 19-21: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.
- April 26-28: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, Ridgedale, Mo.
- May 3-5: Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands, Texas
- May 10-12: Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.
- May 23-26: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Rochester, N.Y.
- May 31-June 2: Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa
- June 7-9: MasterCard Japan Championship, Chiba, Japan
- June 21-23: American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.
- June 27-30: U.S. Senior Open, Notre Dame, Ind.
- July 11-14: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Akron, Ohio
- July 25-28: Senior Open Championship, Lytham St. Annes, England
- Aug. 16-18: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.
- Aug. 23-25: Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.
- Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta
- Sept. 13-15: Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.
- Sept. 20-22: Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Sept. 27-29: Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.
- Oct. 11-13: SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.
- Oct. 18-20: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.
- Nov. 1-3: Invesco QQQ Championship, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
- Nov. 7-10: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix, Ariz.
- Dec. 5-8: PNC Father/Son Challenge
