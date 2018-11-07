The Forecaddie: Brandel Chamblee planning to be a regular on PGA Tour Champions

When Brandel Chamblee entered a qualifier for the Senior British Open last summer it was his first competitive round of golf in a decade. The Golf Channel analyst won that qualifier to earn a spot in the field at the Old Course in St. Andrews, where he missed the halfway cut in his debut on the senior circuit.

The experience lit Chamblee’s competitive fire enough that he intends to play a lot more senior golf next year.

The pint-sized provocateur told The Forecaddie that his goal is to enter at least six events on the PGA Tour Champions in 2019.

“Why now? I realized that time is fading, you know?” said Chamblee, who turned 56 in July. “It used to be once you got past 55 the skills eroded. But with the success of numerous players post-55 – not just Bernhard Langer – I kind of thought I have another three or four years where I might be able to compete a little bit. I miss competing.”

Chamblee spent 15 years on the PGA Tour, where he won once, was second four times and logged 25 top-10 finishes. After devoting his early post-50 years to work, writing a book and his family, he’s now spending five hours a day practicing in Orlando.

“My goal is just to see how good I can get. There’s so much I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t even know what my body is capable of. I don’t know if I’m going to hurt. I don’t know how fast I can swing a club.”

Chamblee will rely on sponsor invitations and qualifiers to make starts on the PGA Tour Champions. He isn’t yet sure which tournaments he will get into, but told The Man Out Front that his aim is to try events where he is familiar with the course from his playing days or from broadcasting. That would include the Boca Raton Championship in Florida, the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, Calif., and two longtime PGA Tour venues that now host the old guys: the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y. and The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills in Michigan.

He also plans to enter qualifying for the U.S. Senior Open, being played on The Warren Course at Notre Dame in June.

“I’m not going out there thinking I could beat Bernhard Langer, but at the same time I’d like to see if I could,” Chamblee said. “I realize that’s a foolish thing to say. It’s fun to do things that scare you, that take you out of your comfort zone. And this is just another way of getting out of my comfort zone. I don’t play golf for a living anymore. It’s fun to challenge yourself, and when you get older there are less things to do that challenge you, certainly athletically.”

“I want to take what I learned that week in St. Andrews and go out and try it again and again and again, and see if I can embarrass myself again. That would be fine with me. It makes you feel alive to do crazy stuff like that!”