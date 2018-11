This is golf pong…

We’re not sure what to think about the latest promo for The Match between Tiger Woods and Phil Michelson. But hey, we do know that we can never have too much Tiger-Phil content.

🗣 Elbows Tiger and Phil go head-to-head in a game of…golf pong? pic.twitter.com/gRHjb7A9V0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2018

Next time, though, we’d love to see a more head-to-head game.