Golfer loses chance at European Tour card after costly penalty

Gian-Marco Petrozzi thought he had rallied to earn a spot in a playoff with a chance at being an alternate for the final stage of European Tour Q-School. However, a costly two-shot penalty ended Petrozzi’s bid for his European Tour card.

Petrozzi, a 21-year-old from England, carded a final-round 65 Wednesday at Las Colinas Golf and Country Club in Alicante, Spain, one of four second stage sites. His spirited effort included a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th and five birdies in his final six holes.

But it’s what happened on his final hole, the par-4 ninth, that sent Petrozzi packing.

While walking off his yardage for his approach shot, Petrozzi passed through a bunker. As a courtesy, he decided to rake his footprints. Twenty minutes after his round, Petrozzi was informed that he had improved his line of play and breached Rule 13-2.

“Tough lesson learned today,” Petrozzi tweeted after his round.

Petrozzi had played in just two pro events after turning pro following this year’s World Amateur Team Championships. As an amateur, he reached as high as 37th in the world rankings.