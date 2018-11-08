WATCH spot-on swing impressions of Dustin Johnson, Keegan Bradley

It’s been pretty easy to get enthralled with comedian Conor Moore’s excellent golfer impressions.

As great as those voice impressions are, what about some swing ones? We have you covered.

Golfer Jack Bartlett posted videos on Twitter showing off a pair of his pro golfer swing impressions. In the first tweet, Bartlett noted that people had told him for years that he should put his swing impressions on social media.

Whoever those people are, they were right on.

Bartlett posted his swing impressions of Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley, and oh were they beautiful:

Following my first impression yesterday of DJ I thought I’d share another with you all. Can you guess who!? Side note, I’m not a voice impersonator like the talented @ConorSketches I’m all about the mannerisms and swing #JBimpersonates pic.twitter.com/XbDaKZngB3 — Jack Bartlett (@JackBartlett1) November 8, 2018

Just terrific stuff, not much other commentary needed.

Swing impressions of golfers are tough to do, so we certainly appreciate when somebody shows a knack for it.

If you’re looking for swing impressions beyond this pair Bartlett posted, Nico Bollini has long been fantastic:

If Bartlett has any more in his arsenal, we’re here for that.