Keith Mitchell posts crazy hot start at Mayakoba for 2nd straight year

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

PGA Tour

There really was no topping Keith Mitchell’s ace-birdie start at last year’s Mayakoba Golf Classic for hottest opening holes.

But somebody made a valiant run at it this year … and that man is Keith Mitchell!

Yes, Mitchell was at it again in Thursday’s opening round at El Camaleon Golf Club. The 26-year-old once again opened the Mayakoba Golf Classic at the par-3 10th, although this time he couldn’t muster a hole-in-one.

Nope, just a birdie. A nice start regardless and Mitchell rolled on from it, birdieing Nos. 11, 12 and 13 to begin Thursday birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie.

A year after starting the same tournament 3 under through two, he was 4 under through four!

The odds of having one of those hot starts at any tournament aren’t high in the first place, so having two of them in a year span is impressive stuff. Even more bizarre that both came in the opening round of the same tournament.

Mitchell did cool down after his birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie opener but still pieced together an opening 5-under 66 that has him two off the lead at the moment.

Apparently just get Mitchell on El Camaleon’s back nine on a Thursday and oh will he do some damage.

