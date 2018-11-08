Matt Kuchar's wife fills in as Zach Johnson's emergency caddie mid-round

Zach Johnson needed an emergency caddie Thursday, so he turned to a friend.

The two-time major champion had a bit of a crisis during the opening round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic, as regular looper Damon Green struggled with the heat (suffering from dehydration, per the PGA Tour’s Cameron Morfit) and couldn’t go any further than the first 14 holes.

A tough situation, but as Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier reports, a replacement caddie was ready.

As it turned out, Sybi Kuchar, wife of Matt Kuchar, was able to fill in as Johnson’s caddie. Matt was one of Johnson’s playing competitors Thursday and the two are good friends, so that option made sense.

“I knew Sybi was in the crowd, I knew she’d caddied for me before, she’s friendly with Zach Johnson,” Matt Kuchar said, per Golf.com. “I figured she’d be a good one to handle Zach and Zach would definitely go easy on her. She knows the deal of keeping up and staying out of the way and so I knew she could handle it.”

Sybi took over at No. 6 (the group’s 15th hole of the round) and Johnson promptly made an eagle a hole later to move back to even par. He would finish the day with even-par 71.

The arrangement seemed to work out well then. As for Sybi’s husband, he fired a 7-under 64 and is tied atop the leaderboard. Matt was oddly enough without his normal caddie too, as Morfit reported.

So a bit of an unusual day for the Kuchar clan, but all in all an extremely productive one.