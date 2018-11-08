Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

New Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson match 'Destiny' video will give you chills

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 01: Phil Mickelson (L) and Tiger Woods meet during a preview day of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course at on August 1, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

New Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson match 'Destiny' video will give you chills

Quick Shots

New Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson match 'Destiny' video will give you chills

The pay-per-view, $9 million, winner-take-all golf match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in Las Vegas is only 15 days away.

And latest piece of pre-match video courtesy of Turner Sports is pretty sweet. Entitled “Destiny,” it offers a 77-second recap of the playing careers of each golfer leading up to the event set for Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.

Woods and Mickelson showcase their storied careers and on-course meetings over the past three decades through a series of highlights and still images.

“I’m really not that famous. If I can get on tour and do well, then I’ll probably open some eyes,” a young Woods is heard saying at one point.

Spoiler alert: He did.

Golf fans hoping to watch the highly-anticipated match at Shadow Creek will have to pay $19.99 for the privilege via pay-per-view. The match will air starting at 3 p.m. Eastern time the day after Thanksgiving. No tickets will be sold to the public.

The PPV will be available through Turner’s B/R Live, DirecTV and U-verse and will be distributed to other cable and satellite operators.

The Match will not only feature the winner-take-all $9 million pot but also side challenges, including longest drive, closest to the pin and other bets.

, , , , Quick Shots

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home