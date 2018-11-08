The pay-per-view, $9 million, winner-take-all golf match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in Las Vegas is only 15 days away.

And latest piece of pre-match video courtesy of Turner Sports is pretty sweet. Entitled “Destiny,” it offers a 77-second recap of the playing careers of each golfer leading up to the event set for Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.

Woods and Mickelson showcase their storied careers and on-course meetings over the past three decades through a series of highlights and still images.

“I’m really not that famous. If I can get on tour and do well, then I’ll probably open some eyes,” a young Woods is heard saying at one point.

Spoiler alert: He did.

Golf fans hoping to watch the highly-anticipated match at Shadow Creek will have to pay $19.99 for the privilege via pay-per-view. The match will air starting at 3 p.m. Eastern time the day after Thanksgiving. No tickets will be sold to the public.

The PPV will be available through Turner’s B/R Live, DirecTV and U-verse and will be distributed to other cable and satellite operators.

The Match will not only feature the winner-take-all $9 million pot but also side challenges, including longest drive, closest to the pin and other bets.