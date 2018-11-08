Newell, Francis among 2019 USGA Executive Committee nominees

Mark Newell of McLean, Va., has been nominated to serve a second one-year term as U.S. Golf Association president and Stuart Francis of Hillsborough, Calif., has been nominated as president-elect. Both were announced by the USGA Nominating Committee, which released its list of 2019 Executive Committee members and officers.

Newell, named as the 65th USGA president in February, is in his sixth year on the executive committee while Francis is in his fourth year on the board while also currently serving on the USGA Championship Committee and Equipment Standards Committee.

In addition, three new people have been nominated to the 2019 Executive Committee: Anthony Anderson of Chicago; Deborah Platt Majoras of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Fred Perpall of Dallas. If elected at the USGA’s Annual Meeting in February, they will assume seats vacated by retiring members Greg Morrison, Mark Reinemann and Clifford Shahbaz.

“This is an exciting and pivotal time at the USGA, as we continue to undertake game-changing work to ensure a healthy future for golf,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “The business acumen, executive-caliber skill, and governance experience demonstrated by these nominees further strengthen an already exceptional group of leaders who genuinely care about the game. We are thankful for their willingness to give back to the game.”

Two current members of the Executive Committee have also been nominated to serve as officers – Martha Lang as secretary and Thomas Barkin as treasurer. Other current members nominated to continue their service are: Michael Bailey, Stephen Beebe, Paul Brown, Kendra Graham, Robert Kain, Nick Price, Sharon Ritchey and William Siart. Dick Shortz has also been nominated to continue his service as General Counsel.

“These 15 individuals who comprise the USGA Executive Committee ensure that the organization fulfills its mission to act in the best interests of the game, for all who love and play it,” said Jim Hyler, USGA Nominating Committee chairman and president of the association in 2010 and ’11. “All Executive Committee members share a love for the game and a desire to more meaningfully contribute to its future.”

The USGA Annual Meeting will take place on Feb. 23, 2019 at the J.W. Marriott in San Antonio, Texas.

– Information from the USGA was used in this report