Want to work at the 2019 Masters? How you can apply

Augusta National is hiring!

Several public service positions, ranging from bartender to restrooms attendant to concessions hot sandwich maker, are posted for the 2019 Masters Tournament, set for April 11-14 in Augusta, Ga. Applications are currently being accepted and interviews are expected to be conducted in December.

There are a few requirements. Prospective employees must be 16 years old by April 1, 2019, and be able to work 10- to 12-hour days. Other requirements are listed under each available position.

As of Thursday afternoon, 26 jobs were posted. So if you want to work at the Masters but don’t want to be a concessions forklift driver, there are plenty of other options.