When the PGA Tour Champions and 'Fortnite' collide...

If you’ve never heard of “Fortnite,” the popular survival action game that has kids spending hours on end in front of a screen (and less time on things like the golf course!), chances are you’ve at least seen the dances.

However, it’s highly unlikely that anyone had ever witnessed anything like this until Wednesday:

When the legends of golf take on Fortnite dances…



Everyone wins. pic.twitter.com/KOEEhi55dv — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 7, 2018

Yes, that’s Miguel Angel Jimenez and some of his fellow PGA Tour Champions golfers attempting to “floss,” “make it rain” and go “zany.” The results are, well, interesting.

Jimenez, unsurprisingly, wins dance-off MVP honors. But we still feel slightly robbed because we never got to see Bernhard Langer do the “orange justice.”