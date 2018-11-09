2018 Mayakoba Golf Challenge: Round 2 live blog

The second round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen Mexico is underway. Follow our live blog here all day.

Matt Kuchar enters Round 2 play with a share of the lead after Round 1 after shooting a 7-under 64. The 40-year-old finished T-57 in his season debut at last week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Stay here for live coverage throughout the day on Friday.

Among the notables in the field: defending champion Patton Kizzire, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Cameron Champ.

TV coverage begins on Golf Channel at 1 p.m. Eastern.