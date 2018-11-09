Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 Mayakoba Golf Challenge: Round 2 live blog

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Jordan Spieth of the United States putts on the 15th green during the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course on November 08, 2018 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

2018 Mayakoba Golf Challenge: Round 2 live blog

PGA Tour

2018 Mayakoba Golf Challenge: Round 2 live blog

The second round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen Mexico is underway. Follow our live blog here all day.

Matt Kuchar enters Round 2 play with a share of the lead after Round 1 after shooting a 7-under 64. The 40-year-old finished T-57 in his season debut at last week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Stay here for live coverage throughout the day on Friday.

Among the notables in the field: defending champion Patton Kizzire, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Cameron Champ.

TV coverage begins on Golf Channel at 1 p.m. Eastern.

, , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home